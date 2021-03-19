After late-night rescue, Wasatch Co. Search and Rescue warns against driving cars on snowmobile trails

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Wasatch County Search and Rescue has issued a stern warning for drivers after a late-night rescue in the Soapstone Basin area.

"PLEASE DO NOT USE YOUR CAR TO TRAVEL SNOWMOBILE TRAILS," the search and rescue organization wrote in a Facebook post.

The post said a couple became stranded about two miles up the Soapstone snowmobile trail around 10:19 p.m. Thursday.

After receiving a 9-1-1 call, the Wasatch Co. SAR sent two tracked vehicles up the trail to help the couple off the mountain.

"We are not legally allowed to hook onto a private vehicle to attempt a tow. We transported the couple back to the trailhead," the post said.

The search and rescue operation lasted about two and a half hours.