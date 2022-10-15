Aggravated Burglary investigation leads to SWAT response

SALT LAKE CITY — An investigation into an aggravated burglary in Salt Lake City escalated to a tactical incident early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from Salt Lake City Police, the investigation began just before 3:30 a.m. when dispatch received a call reporting a gun shot in the area of 500 North Dexter Street. Once on scene, officers set up a perimeter around the area and began searching for any victims and suspects.

At time of reporting, one suspect is in custody and no victims have been located. Officers believe at least one other suspect is inside a nearby apartment building and refusing to come out.

SLCPD has closed North Dexter Street between 500 and 600 North for the tactical operation. The public is asked to avoid using 600 North between 800 and 1000 West to allow more responders more room to work.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.