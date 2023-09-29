Agreement reached to keep Utah natl. parks open during government shutdown

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox's office told FOX 13 News an agreement has been reached to keep Utah's national parks open during a federal government shutdown.

On Friday, the Utah Office of Tourism also sought to assure visitors the parks would remain open.

In a statement on Friday, the U.S. Department of Interior announced national parks nationwide would close.

However, the agency said, "parks may enter into non-reimbursable arrangements with state, local or Tribal governments, cooperating associations, and/or other third parties for donations to fund the full operation of an individual park site or of specified services that clearly benefit the park and public by providing enhanced visitor health, protection and safety."

The National Park Service cannot reimburse third parties that provide donations for such services, the Interior Department said. But Governor Cox has insisted the state be repaid when the shutdown is over — a mechanism Congress would have to provide.

The governor's office also told FOX 13 News specific arrangements are underway with the National Park Service to work out specific logistics of how to keep Utah's mighty five parks open.

It is a sigh of relief for many Utah communities surrounding national parks that depend on tourism.