Air quality issues remain due to nearby wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY — Air quality will remain poor Monday as the smoky skies seen across Utah over the weekend remain throughout the state.

The National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City reports the bad air may even be worse Monday and into Tuesday morning. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality says air quality could reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups with asthma or heart disease.

Wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and Idaho are sending more smoke towards Utah, with the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon and the Beckwourth Complex Fire in northern California being the two main contributors to poor conditions.

It's possible that rain Monday could bring some relief to the smoke for southern and central Utah, but the northern and eastern part of the state are expected to see more levels of smoke pollution over the next two days.