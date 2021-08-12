Watch
Airline announces new flights from Provo to Houston and Palm Springs

AP
Starting in November 2021, Allegiant Airlines will begin offering two new routes from Provo to Houston, Texas and Palm Springs, California. (left: Houston / right: Palm Springs)
Posted at 7:49 AM, Aug 12, 2021
PROVO, Utah — Discount airline Allegiant this week announced more than 20 new routes and two of them are out of Provo, the Daily Herald reported.

Starting in November this year, Allegiant will offer new nonstop service to Houston and Palm Springs, California, from Provo Airport.

According to the Daily Herald, Allegiant now flies to nine destinations from Provo, including Palm Springs, Santa Ana and Los Angeles, California; Houston and Austin, Texas; Phoenix, Mesa and Tucson, Arizona; and Tampa, Florida.

To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.

