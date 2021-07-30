Watch
Airline offering direct flights from Utah to Los Angeles for $49

Posted at 10:01 AM, Jul 30, 2021
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Booking flights can be a headache, but Avelo Airlines is making trips from Utah to Los Angeles a whole lot easier.

According to the St. George News, the company is expanding its service in the state with non-stop flights between St. George and L.A.

Starting in October, Avelo wil connect St. George Regional Airport and L.A.'s Hollywood Burbank Airport two times per week.

It'll cost you $49 for a one-way ticket.

In addition to St. George, Avelo is going to serve Ogden and Provo airports.

