AirMed, search and rescue crews called out to help 78-year-old woman after snowmobile crash

Wasatch County Search and Rescue
Multiple resources were called out near Daniels Summit Loop in Strawberry Thursday to help a woman after a snowmobile accident.
Posted at 8:43 PM, Mar 10, 2022
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Multiple resources were called out near Daniels Summit Loop in Strawberry Thursday to help a woman after a snowmobile accident.

Crews were sent to the scene just after 1 p.m.

The 78-year old woman had injuries that required a medical helicopter for extraction, Wasatch County search and rescue reported in a Facebook post.

It's not exactly clear what caused the crash, but photos showed the snowmobile had crashed into a tree.

A University of Utah Airmed helicopter responded to the accident to help get the woman to the hospital.

Information about the injuries the woman sustained in the crash was not made available. The identity of the woman was also not disclosed.

