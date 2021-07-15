'Alaskan Fire' threatens structures, shuts down traffic in Ogden canyon

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Alaskan fire, which started Wednesday evening, has shut down traffic and is threatening structures in Ogden canyon.

Officials say the fire behavior is "very active" and structures are threatened.

Visuals of the #AlaskanFire in Weber County up Ogden Canyon. #ffslkw pic.twitter.com/iOghn3iHQU — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 15, 2021

State Route 39 in Ogden canyon is closed between mileposts nine and 14 as crews work to contain the extinguish the fire. It is unknown when the road will open again.

Fire affecting roadway

SR-39 at MP 9 (Ogden Canyon), Weber Co.

Temp Closed between milepost 9 and 14



For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 15, 2021

Over 9,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are also facing power outages in the area. According to their power outage map, estimated restoration is sometime before 1 a.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, follow fox13now.com and watch FOX 13 for updates.