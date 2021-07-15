Watch
'Alaskan Fire' threatens structures, shuts down traffic in Ogden canyon

Posted at 7:15 PM, Jul 14, 2021
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Alaskan fire, which started Wednesday evening, has shut down traffic and is threatening structures in Ogden canyon.

Officials say the fire behavior is "very active" and structures are threatened.

State Route 39 in Ogden canyon is closed between mileposts nine and 14 as crews work to contain the extinguish the fire. It is unknown when the road will open again.

Over 9,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are also facing power outages in the area. According to their power outage map, estimated restoration is sometime before 1 a.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

