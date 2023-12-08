All aboard! Take a festive ride on UTA's 'Jingle Train'

SALT LAKE CITY — It's almost as if the Polar Express is stopping in Utah over the next two weeks as TRAX and FrontRunner trains will ignite the holiday spirit with festivities!

Grab your ugly sweaters and Santa hats for the "Jingle Trains."

Riders can expect to carol on the train, compete in holiday trivia, and even meet a worldwide celebrity, Santa, for photos.

On TRAX, the jingle train kicks off on Saturday, December 9 from 4-6 p.m. on the Blue Line and again on Tuesday, December 19 from 4-6 p.m.

Santa will be parked at the Salt Lake Central station for photos and to meet with everyone on the "nice" list.

A map shows the specific stops on the blue line where the Jingle Train will be in full swing.

Utah Transit Authority

FrontRunner is also getting in on the holiday fun on Saturday, December 16 with a Jingle Train route from the Salt Lake Central station to Provo.

The train departs at 4:08 p.m. and riders will be back in Salt Lake after their journey at 6:57 p.m.