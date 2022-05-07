"All Future Female Firefighters Camp" prepares teens for career in firefighting

DRAPER, Utah — The Draper City Fire Department hosted a unique two-day camp that taught teenage girls what it takes to be a firefighter.

Officials described the "All Future Female Firefighters" (AFFF) experience as a "massive success."

Draper City Fire Department

The 18 girls who participated in the camp went through drills and fire obstacles to learn more about what firefighting is all about.

Goals of the camp included building confidence, instilling resilience and using teamwork to help them lean on each other.

Draper City Fire Department

Officials explained this is a camp that's "first of its kind" in Utah.

"Erin Lytle, the DCFD paramedic who designed the camp, was hoping to show the girls how mentally and physically strong they are and what a bright future they have in front of them," DCFD said in a social media post.