All Navajo Nation employees are now required to get a COVID vaccine.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez tweeted out the executive order Sunday.

It mandates that all Navajo Nation employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 29, 2021.

Nez also says, "the bottom line is we do not want to have another large surge in new COVID-19 cases that would harm our healthcare system and lead to more lives lost."