All-special-needs cast hits the stage for 'Peter Pan'

An amazing group of performers is putting on an amazing show at the Draper Historic Theater.

The all-special needs cast of "Peter Pan" took the stage Friday and Saturday, with one more performance scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.

Local junior high and middle school students are producing the play, and tickets can be purchased for all performances HERE.

In the video above, FOX 13 photojournalist Pete DeLuca gives a special preview with the cast and organizers.

A GoFundMe account has also been created to help the group with its production.