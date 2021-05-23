Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

All-special-needs cast hits the stage for 'Peter Pan'

items.[0].videoTitle
An amazing group of performers is putting on an amazing show at the Draper Historic Theater.
Posted at 8:46 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 22:46:22-04

An amazing group of performers is putting on an amazing show at the Draper Historic Theater.

The all-special needs cast of "Peter Pan" took the stage Friday and Saturday, with one more performance scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.

Local junior high and middle school students are producing the play, and tickets can be purchased for all performances HERE.

In the video above, FOX 13 photojournalist Pete DeLuca gives a special preview with the cast and organizers.

A GoFundMe account has also been created to help the group with its production.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere