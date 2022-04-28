Allegiant Air announces plans for new four-plane base at Provo Airport

PROVO, Utah — Allegiant Air has announced plans to make the Provo Airport their new four-aircraft base.

The company is investing $95 million into this new base of operations, creating at least 157 new jobs.

"It means they're coming to stay," said Brian Torgersen, Interim Airport Manager. "It's not just an airport that they're passing through to their next dollar. They're investing a lot of time and effort and resources here in Provo and and making Provo home."

The Provo Airport is clearly an Allegiant asset; over the last year through COVID-19, the Provo - Mesa pair city was the highest performing route for the airline's entire network across the country, he explained.

Allegiant has been flying planes out of Provo since 2013, with eight destinations ranging from Los Angeles to Phoenix and Tampa. The Provo Airport isn't Salt Lake International, and they never will be, said Torgersen.

“The huge difference for Provo and what we're proud of is the convenience here," he said. "You can see our parking lots steps away from the building. Once you get in the building, you're steps away from the gate."

Allegiant expects these new base operations to begin on November 16th out of the airport's new terminal, which is scheduled to be completed by May 7th.