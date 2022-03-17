Alta Ski Area helps grant Connecticut teen's Make-A-Wish

ALTA, Utah — Alta Ski Area was able to help make a Connecticut teen's Make-A-Wish come true Thursday with some skiing on Utah's famous snow.

Catherine Tiedmann has been in remission for about 18 months and left her battle with Lymphoma in Utah's powder as she made her way to Alta for a ski trip of a lifetime.

The 14-year-old has been following Alta Ski Area on social media and knew it would be the perfect place to make her debut to ski out West.

Tiedmann and her family love to ski at Sugarloaf at Maine, but for this trip, she wanted to hit the sloped somewhere none of her friends had ever skied before.

Alta Ski Area called the trip a "dream come true" and shared photos and videos with FOX 13 News of Tiedmann and her mom, dad and 16-year-old sister enjoying the slopes.