Alta Ski Area officially retires antique cannon used for avalanche mitigation

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — This ski season marks the end of an era for Alta Ski Area’s patrollers as the Howitzer is silenced after 75 years of use for avalanche mitigation.

Its history dates back to when World War II veteran Montgomery (‘Monty’) Atwater arrived at Alta Ski Area in 1946, and with him, the groundbreaking idea to use a Howitzer to clear out the snow.

Three years later in 1949 he finally got permission from the U.S. Forest Service to test-fire the French 75mm Howitzer in bounds, and since then it’s been a successful way to help keep skiers safe across the country.

“The Howitzer started here in Little Cottonwood Canyon at Alta,” said Andria Huskinson, Communications Manager at Alta Ski Area, “And now, and from that 20 other ski areas in North America used what Alta— the patrollers, the snow rangers— what they used for avalanche mitigation at their ski areas.”

More than 33,000 rounds of ammunition were fired with the military artillery since the start of its use.

“It was time after 75 years to retire the howitzer and within Alta’s Ski Area boundaries,” said Huskinson.

Patrollers fired the last rounds in a record 2022-2023 snow season, surrounding the Howitzer to more modern and appropriate technology.

Now its history lives on as patrollers continue to study and advance avalanche mitigation at the heart of where it all began.

“Really, we've been keeping people safe since we opened,” said Huskinson, “So when you do get on the slopes, you don't have to worry about anything, you just have to go have fun.”