ALTA, Utah — Alta’s Rustler Lodge is the best mountain resort lodge in America.

That’s according to Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards.

This year, there is a brand new ranking for Mountain Resorts and Lodges.

The Rustler is one of four Utah properties that made the top 25.

The Moab Springs Ranch came in number nine.

Hotel Park City was named the 19th best mountain resort lodge and rounding out the top 25 is the Best Western Plus Zion Canyon Inn.