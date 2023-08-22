Amazon employees can get free tuition at Utah Valley University through new partnership

OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University was recently selected as an Amazon Career Choice partner making it possible for Amazon employees to receive free tuition for certificates to bachelor’s degrees.

This program is available to Amazon hourly employees who have been employed for at least 90 days.

Employees can fund their education at UVU as long as they remain at the company, with no limit to the number of years they can benefit.

“Helping students achieve a long-lasting and beneficial career is at the crux of what we do at UVU,” said Wade Oliver, senior director of Adult Learner Support Initiatives at UVU.

“Partnering with Amazon’s Career Choice program provides a tremendous tuition benefit for our students they might not otherwise have had access to.”

UVU offers over 200 degree options that will be available to Amazon employees.

Among the program options are pre-paid college tuition, industry certifications, and skills such as English language proficiency as well as high school diplomas and GEDs.

Amazon is investing $1.2 billion to more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

“We’re looking forward to Utah Valley University coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, global program lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program.