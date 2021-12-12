Watch
AMBER Alert activated for 4 girls out of South Jordan

Utah Department of Public Safety
AMBER Alert issued for four girls out of South Jordan.
Posted at 7:35 AM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 10:37:51-05

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — An AMBER Alert was activated Sunday morning for four girls under 12 out of South Jordan.

The suspected abductor is 39-year-old Allison Brimhall. Police said an initial report was filed at 3 p.m. Saturday by the father of the girls, but that the abduction happened at 10:45 a.m.

The father has temporary full custody of the children, while Allison, the mother, only had supervised visitation rights. Officials believe Brimhall may be taking the children to San Diego and have notified officials in California.

Authorities are looking for a 4-door white Toyota Tacoma truck.

Allison Brimhall is listed at 5'4" and 110 lbs. with blue eyes.

Brimhall is accused of abducting the following four girls:

Hazelle Brimhall - 12-years-old (4'11", 80 lbs.)

Berlynn Brimhall - 11-years-old (4'5" tall, 65 lbs.)

Autumn Brimhall - 9-years-old (4' tall, 55 lbs.)

Adelyne Brimhall - 9-years-old (4' tall, 55 lbs.)

Anyone with information on Allison Brimhall or the children is asked to call 911 or the South Jordan Police Department.

