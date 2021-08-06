Watch
AMBER Alert issued for baby abducted in West Jordan

West Jordan Police
Nora Nelson and Yorbalinda Vargas
Posted at 6:31 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 08:31:33-04

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are looking for a baby and a woman on Friday morning.

Nora Nelson is described as 2 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 37 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie with animal prints.

Yorbalinda Vargas was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be driving a white 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plate F960WA.

Police said, Vargas was allowed supervised visits with Nelson but took the baby during an unsupervised visit.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Jordan police at 801-840-4000 or call 911.

