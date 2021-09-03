Watch
Amber Alert issued for infant in Salt Lake City

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Amber Alert
Posted at 5:10 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 19:41:28-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing infant.

They're asking you to be on the lookout for a white Volkswagen Tiguan.

Amber Alert suspect vehicle: white Volkswagen Tiguan

The suspect is 28-year-old Madison Felts who has brown hair.

She is wearing a blue t-shirt, black tights, brown sandals and has a black and white backpack.

The suspect is 28-year-old Madison Felts.

The victim is Sawyer Felts, a boy who is an infant, 18 inches long and weighs five pounds.

He has red hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to have a polka dot blanket with a white liner, unknown on clothing.

The victim is an infant boy, Sawyer Felts.

If you have any information call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000, or dial 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

For more information, click here.

