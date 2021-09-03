Amber Alert issued for infant in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing infant.
They're asking you to be on the lookout for a white Volkswagen Tiguan.
The suspect is 28-year-old Madison Felts who has brown hair.
She is wearing a blue t-shirt, black tights, brown sandals and has a black and white backpack.
The victim is Sawyer Felts, a boy who is an infant, 18 inches long and weighs five pounds.
He has red hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to have a polka dot blanket with a white liner, unknown on clothing.
If you have any information call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000, or dial 911.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.