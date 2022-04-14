Amber Alert issued for three missing Utah children, likely in South Dakota

SALT LAKE CITY — An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday evening for three missing Utah children who authorities believe may be in South Dakota with their mother, who does not have custody over them.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a custodial abduction and they have reasons to believe the missing children are likely in or around North Eagle Butte, South Dakota.

The children were last seen in Salt Lake City and local officials worked with the Utah Department of Public Safety so an Amber Alert could be issued in South Dakota. Utahns will not receive any alerts on their phone because the children are most likely out of the state, officials explain.

Fermin Figueroa-Peralta is a 3-month-old boy, Francisco Martinez-Peeralta is a 6-year-old boy who is about 4'3" and Kristian Martinez-Peralta is a 8-year-old girl about 4'5" tall.

All three of the children have brown hair and brown eyes.

They are believed to be with their mother, 27-year-old Conchita Leona Peralta and 33-year-old Fermin Figueroa-Luque.

SLCPD From left to right: Fermin Figueroa-Peralta, Kristian Martinez-Peralta, Francisco Martinez-Peralta, Conchita Leona Peralta

Peralta may be driving a black Dodge Challenger sedan with Utah license plates "G919NX."

The investigation began Wednesday when officials notified police that a recent court order ruled Peralta must surrender her children. When she did not surrender the children, police tried to contact her and got no response.

Anyone with information on where the children may be should call 911.