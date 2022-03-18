American Fork announces new Police Chief

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — American Fork announced their selection for the next police chief, a replacement for the previous chief who retried in September 2021.

Lieutenant Cameron Paul, who has been serving as interim police chief for nearly six months, will be stepping into the role of Police Chief for the city.

"I am very humbled by this enormous responsibility,” said Lt. Paul in a press release. “However, I am fully dedicated to fostering an environment where our officers and staff love to come to work every day. I am also extremely committed to ensuring our community members are proud of their police department and their officers. This will come as we continue to establish highly positive and unprecedented community relationships."

Lt. Paul has served in law enforcement for 14 years all of which has been with American Fork City. In his service thus far, Paul has spent time in patrol, investigations, SWAT and special victims.

He has served in leadership roles within the department and has worked on training officers in proper community policing, de-escalation and using less-lethal tactics, American Fork officials report.

“Cameron Paul is a leader in every sense of the word," said American Fork City Mayor Brad Frost. "He is full of integrity and love for the community and those he works with. He is the right person to lead our police department into the future.”

During the hiring process, applicants had to go through several months of surveys, questionnaires and panels with city staff, elected officials and other police chiefs. City officials said Paul proved himself to be the most capable to lead the department and serve the residents of American Fork and Cedar Hills.

Lt. Paul replaces previous Chief Darren Falslev after he retired with 30 years of service under his belt.