American Fork brothers missing for more than 2 weeks could be in southern Utah

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Police are searching for three missing siblings out of American Fork who were believed to be headed to southern Utah.

Denver Barlow, 15, Manden Barlow, 14, and Truson Barlow, 12, left their American Fork home on October 29.

Police said the three brothers may have gotten a ride to go to southern Utah, where they have other family members and friends.

The trio was last seen in Beaver County, but information on when they were last seen was not made available.

Police do not believe the brothers are in danger, but "clearly their unknown whereabouts is concerning," officials said.

If you have any information on where the brothers may be, call police at 801-763-3020 or 801-794-3970.