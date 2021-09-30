American Fork Police Chief retires after 29 years of service with the department

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — American Fork Police Chief Darren Falslev announced he will be retiring from the city’s police department effective Wednesday.

Chief Falslev has been with American Fork Police Department since 1992 and is the city's longest tenured police officer. He was appointed Police chief in 2016. Two years after being appointed as Chief, in 2018, he received the Chief of the Year award from the Utah Chiefs of Police Association.

Under the direction of Falslev, the department has earned numerous awards for excellent police work, community engagement and data driven management practices, officials said in a press release.

“I have had a great opportunity to serve the communities of American Fork and Cedar Hills for thirty years,” said Chief Falslev in a press release. “I am grateful to the community for the opportunity that I was given. There are many great men and women in the police department who have and will continue to serve selflessly moving forward.”

“Chief Falslev has been an incredible asset to American Fork and Cedar Hills,” said American Fork Mayor Brad Frost in a press release. “His efforts in community engagement have made our police department more transparent, more understanding, and more involved, and our communities are safer as a result.” Mayor Frost continued, “He will be greatly missed. We wish him ongoing happiness in his retirement.”

Falslev says he is going to spend his free time focusing on family and exploring new opportunities.

Lieutenant Cameron Paul, also with the american Fork Police Department, will act as interim Police Chief until the city can conduct a formal application process.