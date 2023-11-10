American Fork vintage movie theater reopens with holiday favorites and classic films

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Two American Fork movie buffs are bringing an old theater back to life, which first started showing films in 1950.

In October, Joseph and Dvorah Governale opened Maven Cinemas in the building that housed Towne Cinemas for decades on American Fork's Main Street.

Towne Cinemas closed in 2019 and has been used for live events, but not for film screenings.

“I can’t help but think about the films that must have been shown on this screen in the 50’s and 60’s,” said Dvorah Governale.

“You are able to go back to a past time that doesn’t really exist in many other places anymore.”

Maven Cinemas is hoping a special approach to film selections will allow the movie house to compete with megaplexes and streaming services.

Instead of new releases, Maven Cinemas is showing classics.

On a typical weekday, each of the two screens will offer three different movies.

Pop culture classics like "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off," family films like Disney’s "Aladdin,’"and selections from Hollywood’s golden age like "Casablanca" are examples of movies offered by Maven Cinemas during November.

And soon holiday films like "Home Alone" will take the spotlight.

“You've got over 100 years of cinema history that you can pull from a library,” said Dvorah.

The Governales hope customers’ desire to taste a bit of nostalgia will keep the box office busy.

“We have had so many members of the community that have shared memories of what this specific theater means to them,” Dvorah said.

“First kisses and bringing their young children who are now grown and have children of their own.”

They are also trying to rebuild the connection between the theater and the community.

Toward this end, the theater is partnering with local businesses for themed events.

One included working with a local pizza parlor on a "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" night.

They are also hosting a cat video screening to benefit a local animal shelter.

“A theater like this existed back in the day to be a hub in the community,” Joseph said.

“A place in the community where people came together. And it still is that. It still can be that.”

As Maven Cinemas breathes new life into a vintage facility, the Governales are banking on the community to allow this theater’s story to continue for another seven decades.

“There is nothing like that moment that you share with strangers. Like having Yoda pull out his lightsaber for the first time,” Dvorah said.

“There is nothing as powerful as that.”

