American Red Cross Utah deploys to Kentucky to help with tornado aftermath

SALT LAKE CITY — The first Utah volunteers were sent to Kentucky Sunday to assist after devastating tornadoes ravaged the region. They will support the relief efforts for those impacted by the catastrophic tornadoes, which ripped across five states in the dark of night in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Two Utah volunteers are already on the way, four more will deploy Monday, and many are on standby.

Transportation and shelter for volunteers are all covered by the American Red Cross, so all they need to worry about is how to help once they arrive.

“That’s where the power of our donors comes in. The American Red Cross, we operate on the donations of the amazing individuals out there that believe in this mission, so we’re not government-funded," executive director Benjamin Donner said. "All of that is provided by all of our donors."

You can help people affected by disasters like tornadoes and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Those in areas unaffected by this tornado outbreak are urged to make an appointment today to give blood in the days and weeks ahead to help ensure blood products are available for patients wherever the need arises.

Every single contribution matters. Your donation is a commitment to helping people in need and enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

To make a financial donation or schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

You can also use the Red Cross Blood Donor app or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift today.

Those interested in helping people specifically affected by the recent tornadoes are asked to write “Southern and Midwest Tornadoes” in the memo line of a check and mail it with a completed donation form to the address on the form or their local Red Cross chapter.