America’s oldest Subaru retailer in downtown SLC is sold

SALT LAKE CITY — America’s oldest Subaru retailer, located in downtown Salt Lake City, has been sold.

Ken Garff Automotive Group announced Monday it has purchased Nate Wade Subaru, welcoming Utah’s oldest and largest Subaru retailer into the state’s largest automotive company, according to a news release.

The acquisition represents the first Subaru retailer in the Ken Garff family and will operate as “Nate Wade Subaru, a Ken Garff Retailer” at its current location: 1207 South Main Street.

“We are honored to welcome Nate Wade Subaru into the Ken Garff family,” said John Garff, CEO of Ken Garff Enterprises, parent company of Ken Garff Automotive Group. “Kirk Schneider’s vision has made Nate Wade Subaru an outstanding retailer that is well respected in the community and aligns perfectly with our brand and commitment to Utah.”

Since 1969, Nate Wade Subaru has been Salt Lake’s downtown Subaru retailer, providing quality cars at affordable prices with a knowledgeable staff and financing options.

“There’s no one we’d rather join than Ken Garff,” said Kirk Schneider, owner of Nate Wade Subaru, America’s oldest Subaru retailer. “Our values match, our vehicles are top of the line, and our people are the best in the business, always working to make the finest situation for customers. Those are the things we will continue to provide.”

With the sale, Schneider will remain at Nate Wade Subaru as Ken Garff’s Vice President of Partner Relations, continuing to serve on the Boards of the New Car Dealers of Utah, the National Auto Dealers Association, the Utah Motor Vehicle Advisory Board among others.

“Continuing the Nate Wade Subaru legacy is a high priority,” said Brett Hopkins, Ken Garff Automotive Group CEO. “With both companies having successfully served Utahns for over 150 years combined, we have built our business on quality, service, and the value of giving back to the community to make a difference.”

Like Ken Garff’s “We’re ‘Hear’ for You” and “Success in Education” programs, Nate Wade Subaru has provided ongoing outreach through supporting Utah Honor Flight, Make-A-Wish Utah, and The Inclusion Center of Utah, and many more.

“Serving and honoring our neighbors is part of who we are,” said Schneider. “Helping make our communities better is the right thing to do, and I’m glad such programs will continue.”

“For over 90 years, Ken Garff has built a brand centered on listening and helping customers,” said Hopkins. “Joining with a company that is the caliber of Nate Wade could not be a more perfect fit because we share values of treating people right through respect, integrity, growth, humility, and teamwork.”

Ken Garff has no plans to lay off any employees.

“We anticipate adding positions to handle the growth we’re experiencing as more Utahns buy vehicles this year,” said Hopkins.