Ameritech brings Halloween fun to Primary Children's Hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween will be a lot more fun for young patients at Primary Children's Hospital, thanks to donations from Ameritch College of Healthcare.

That's because Ameritech faculty and students delivered 765 costumes, 200 pounds of candy, 350 prizes, and 275 Halloween buckets to the hospital for children who would otherwise miss the holiday.

“We’re proud to partner again with Primary Children’s hospital this Halloween,” said Sherry Jones, President of Ameritech. “Halloween is a special time where children get to step out of their regular routine . . . .

"I’m very grateful to our students, faculty, and larger nursing community for their donations and rallying around these children in need.”

This is the third year Ameritech rallied its community of nursing students and nurses to bring Halloween joy to these children, and is now expanding donations beyond Halloween to the entire holiday season.

Go here for more information on how to donate to Primary Children’s Hospital.