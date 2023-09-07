Anderegg resigns from the Utah State Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Jake Anderegg has announced he is resigning from the Utah State Legislature to focus on his day job and family.

In a letter to Senate President J. Stuart Adams, the Lehi senator said a change in his employment status at the beginning of the year made it hard to balance his legislative service with his job.

"It has been a privilege and honor serving Utahns in the Senate and Utah House of Representatives. It was not an easy decision to resign from the Legislature. After months of contemplation, I determined it was needed to be able to focus on my career and provide for my family," Sen. Anderegg said in a statement released by the Utah State Senate. "My parents instilled a deep sense of patriotism in me, and I am grateful to the people of Senate District 22 for electing me to serve and represent them. I'm proud of what I have been a part of and accomplished for Utah. I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life as I redirect my full attention back to my career and family."

Sen. Anderegg has served in the Utah State Legislature since 2013. He was first elected to the Utah House of Representatives, then the Utah State Senate.

Sen. Anderegg will leave the legislature in mid-October. He is a chair of the powerful Social Services Appropriations Committee. Utah County Republican delegates will choose his replacement.

Read Sen. Anderegg's resignation letter here: