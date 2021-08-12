Angels Landing trail in Zion moving to reservation system

SPRINGDALE, Utah — At a Springdale Town Council meeting Wednesday, officials with Zion National Park announced that the popular hiking trail, Angels Landing, would move to a reservation system beginning in January, St. George News reports.

The five mile trail is a signature hike in the park, filled with majestic views. However, it is also known for a narrow and steep route - where hikers hang on to a chain handrail in order to not fall off the side.

Thirteen hikers have fallen and died from Angels Landing, or the trail to it, since 2000, according to records compiled by FOX 13. The tally includes two Utah men who died in earlier this year.

Cass Bromley, chief of resource management at the park said during the Town Council meeting that a reservation will be required after January for hikers interest in exploring the Angels Landing Trail and a lottery system will be involved, St. George News reports.

According to St. George News, during the peak season, which is between May and November, 1,110 to 2,000 hikers embark on the Angels Landing hike every day.

More information about the reservation and lottery system for the hike is expected to be released later this week, according to St. George News.

