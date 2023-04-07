Animal rescue urges people to avoid buying pets as impulse Easter gifts

SALT LAKE CITY — An organization dedicated to rescuing domesticated waterfowl and farm animals is urging people to avoid impulse-buying pet ducks, chickens and rabbits – animals often associated with Easter.

Wasatch Wanderers recently earned the Duck Defender award for their efforts to rescue abandoned animals.

Since being presented with the award, the organization has rescued dozens more, including several ducks that were abandoned and trapped on a freezing pond in Bountiful.

Adison Smith, the president of Wasatch Wanderers is worried people will make uninformed decisions about purchasing baby animals for the holiday and then realize they are unable to care for the pets when they are fully grown.

That often leads to an influx of pets that are abandoned or surrendered to rescue organizations.

Domesticated ducks abandoned in public ponds face a cruel fate because they are unable to fly or find their own food.

“When people buy ducks, especially one duck and they raise that duck and they have it for x-amount of time – that duck literally does not think it’s a duck,” Smith said. “It thinks that it is a human. When you put them around other ducks they will not want to be around the other ducks. We’ve seen this at a couple of ponds where a duck has been abandoned at a pond and the only thing it does is try to be next to humans.”

That’s why Adison urges everyone to remember that these animals should not be considered props for holidays or other events and acquiring a pet like this involves a years-long commitment.

Those who are interested in adopting a pet duck are advised to research what it takes to be a successful pet parent, foster before adopting and always adopt instead of shopping for an animal because a large number of abandoned or surrendered animals need homes.

