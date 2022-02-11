Animal shelter maxed out with dogs, asks public to consider adoption

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A no kill animal shelter in South Salt Lake is maxed out with dogs and they’re asking the public to help them.

From dogs that are surrendered, to abandoned, and even some returns, South Salt Lake Animal Services is completely at capacity with dogs.

The filled shelter worries staff because it means they are unable to help take in new animals and adoptions are at a standstill.

Supervisor of Animal Service Jenica Laws says since less people are working from home now, they’ve noticed a complete shift.

“During the pandemic last year, we had one or two dogs and now we have no empty kennels," she said. "We are going to try to find a rescue for these guys or a home for these guys, we are not ones to euthanize just because we are completely full.”

The shelter is reaching out to other rescues to help empty the kennels but they're also asking members of the public who are considering a new pet to adopt.

“We’re trying to reach out to the public to show them what amazing dogs we have here in South Salt Lake and they deserve the best,” Laws said.

The shelter says part of the problem is that they’ve had some dogs returned, puppies who need training or dogs that have separation anxiety.

“During the pandemic, everyone wanted a dog because they were at home, 24/7, they wanted a friend," Laws explained. "Once they went back to work, they realized this dog needs a little more time and focus and the dogs got more anxious because their owners went back to work."

After posting their call for help online, the post has garnered almost 5,000 shares.

The shelter is always looking for volunteers and donations. Right now, dog food is a priority, as well as blankets, towels, and bleach.

For more information, head to their website by clicking here.