Apartment fire prompts evacuation and road closure

Salt Lake City Police
Fire crews block off the road as they work to evacuate apartment residents.
Posted at 2:37 PM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 16:38:37-04

SALT LAKE CITY — An apartment fire and subsequent evacuation prompted the closure of 300 East at 700 South Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Salt Lake City Fire, crews arrived at an apartment complex at 761 South 300 East at 12:15 p.m., where they were able to contain the flames to the apartment where they originated.

One adult and one child were assessed for smoke inhalation and released on scene.

In a later tweet, Salt Lake City Police advised the public to avoid the area as they assisted with the evacuation efforts.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

