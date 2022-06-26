Apartment fire prompts evacuation and road closure

SALT LAKE CITY — An apartment fire and subsequent evacuation prompted the closure of 300 East at 700 South Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Salt Lake City Fire, crews arrived at an apartment complex at 761 South 300 East at 12:15 p.m., where they were able to contain the flames to the apartment where they originated.

One adult and one child were assessed for smoke inhalation and released on scene.

In a later tweet, Salt Lake City Police advised the public to avoid the area as they assisted with the evacuation efforts.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.