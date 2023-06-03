Apartments evacuated as downtown building fire reignites

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 70 apartments were evacuated as Salt Lake City Fire battled a fire that reignited early Saturday morning.

The fire happened in the area 220 South 200 East, where crews were battling a fire at an abandoned building late Friday night.

At time of reporting, fire crews are still conducting defensive operations. Salt Lake City Poilce have closed down 200 South from Edison Street to 300 East to give crews the space to operate.

Approximately 70 units at a nearby luxury apartment complex have been evacuated, and smoke remains visible throughout the city.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.