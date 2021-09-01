Apple announces Utah will be among first states to get driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will join Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland and Oklahoma in being the first states to bring state IDs and driver’s licenses to Apple Wallet.

Apple says this will allow Utahns to "seamlessly and securely add their driver’s license or state ID to Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch."

Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to introduce this new feature to their resident, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah to follow. The exact date of implementation has not been revealed.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will allow select airport security checkpoints in participating airports as the first locations customers can use their driver’s license or state ID in Wallet.

Apple has heavily focused on security in recent years and this feature is no different.

"Built with privacy at the forefront, Wallet provides a more secure and convenient way for customers to present their driver’s licenses and state IDs on iPhone or Apple Watch," the company said in a statement.

“The addition of driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet is an important step in our vision of replacing the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “We are excited that the TSA and so many states are already on board to help bring this to life for travelers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch, and we are already in discussions with many more states as we’re working to offer this nationwide in the future.”

“This new and innovative mobile driver’s license and state ID initiative with Apple and states around the country will enable a more seamless airport security screening experience for travelers,” said David Pekoske, TSA Administrator. “This initiative marks a major milestone by TSA to provide an additional level of convenience for the traveler by enabling more opportunities for touchless TSA airport security screening.”

Apple says, once Utah begins offering this capability, you'll be able to add your driver’s license or state ID to Wallet and simply tap your iPhone or Apple Watch to present it to the TSA, without taking out your physical card or handing over your device.