Apple CEO Tim Cook, Sen. Lee to appear together at Silicon Slopes Summit

SALT LAKE CITY — Apple CEO Tim Cook and Utah Sen. Mike Lee will appear on stage together at the annual Silicon Slopes Summit next month.

Cook, who has been in charge of Apple since 2011, is appearing at the annual tech summit at the invitation of Utah's senior senator.

"I have known and worked with my friend Tim Cook for years. Under his detailed and dedicated leadership, Apple is a hallmark brand of American growth and innovation. I was thrilled to invite him to this year’s Silicon Slopes Summit, and I look forward to welcoming Mr. Cook and introducing him to the Utahns building the future of technology," Sen. Lee said in a statement to FOX 13.

Silicon Slopes Commons, the trade group representing Utah's booming tech industry that puts on the annual event at the Salt Palace, billed it as a "wide ranging conversation." The two will speak on Oct. 13.

"Tim is one of the great technology leaders of this generation and we are thrilled to have his insights shared from our stage," Clint Betts, executive director of Silicon Slopes, said in a statement. "We know Tim has had a great relationship with many in the Utah business community, and are honored to have him play a key role in this event. We look forward to hearing his insights on the evolution and trends in tech, especially at a time when Utah’s tech scene is growing at lightning speed."

Sen. Lee has occasionally been critical of Apple, including recently when the company temporarily removed the conservative app "Parler" from its store.

While in Utah, Cook will also appear at a fundraiser for Encircle, an LGBTQ support group. The nonprofit organization said he would appear alongside Qualtrics and Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith, and Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds and his wife, recording artist Aja Volkman.