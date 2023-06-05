Applications open for artists to live and work in Zion Natl. Park for free during 2024

SPRINGDALE, Utah — While it may be impossible to truly capture the beauty of Zion National Park, a program is allowing selected artists to be truly surrounded by its grandness for free.

The Artist-in-Residence Program is encouraging artists to apply to be selected for a chance to live and work in Zion National Park for a month during 2024.

In total, two artists will be selected for the program with each getting a month-long stay in February 2024 and fall of 2024.

Any and all medium of art is welcome.

Selected artists will live and work in the park for free during their month-long stay, capturing the beauty of Zion in whatever way they choose.

Photos of pasts projects completed through the program show 3-D art, paintings, sketches, watercolors, and more.

During their stay, selected artists will put on two public programs for visitors and are also encouraged to host open studio hours and interact with guests at the park.

After completing their program, the artist is expected to submit an original piece of work inspired by their visit, which is then added to Zion's permanent museum or may be sold to support future artists in the program.

To apply, a $25 fee is required, as well as a resume, portfolio and artist statement of purpose. Artists have to be American citizens or U.S. permanent residents to qualify. Click here to learn more and apply.