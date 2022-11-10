Applications open for Native Student Scholarship at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Eligible individuals can now apply for a scholarship meant to boost Native American students at the University of Utah.

The scholarship was announced by University of Utah President Taylor Randall over the summer and its goal is to alleviate financial hardship for a student population that tends to struggle to earn a college degree.

Samantha Eldridge runs the American Indian resource center at the U. She's a member of the Navajo Tribe from Shiprock, New Mexico and had to overcome several challenges.

“As a first-generation college student from a low-income family, I struggled," Eldridge said. “I struggled to make ends meet and it took me longer to complete college.”

"For our students, this will really provide them [with the] opportunity to focus and engage in their studies," Eldridge explained, "So that they’ll be able to return to their communities sooner to make a positive impact.”

University leaders hope the scholarship opportunity helps students to succeed by taking financial responsibilities off their plate.

A study conducted by the National Native Scholarship Program revealed 72 percent of participants ran out of money at least once during the last six months and 67 percent reported being expected to contribute to family bills.

To be eligible for the scholarship, individuals must be an enrolled, full-time University of Utah student, who is a Utah resident. The student must also be an enrolled member of one of the federally recognized Utah tribes including:

Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation

Navajo Nation (Diné)

Northwestern Band of Shoshoni Nation of Utah (Washakie)

Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah (Cedar City Band of Paiutes, Kanosh Band of Paiutes, Koosharem Band of Paiutes, Indian Peaks Band of Paiutes, and Shivwits Band of Paiutes)

San Juan Souther Paiute Tribe

Skull Valley Band of Goshute Indians of Utah

Ute Indian Tribe of Uintah & Ouray Reservation

Ute Mountain Tribe of the Ute Mountain Reservation

Hopi

Zuni

Shoshone-Bannock

Students must also complete their FAFSA each semester to be eligible. The scholarship is renewable for up to eight semesters as long as forward academic progress is being made.

Applications are due by January 9. To learn more about the scholarship, click here.