Are we alone? Gov't confirms investigation into paranormal activity at Utah property

SALT LAKE CITY — Are there extraterrestrial beings or paranormal activity in the state of Utah? Well, the U.S. Department of Defense might have an answer.

Might.

A recently declassified document from the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which is a part of the DOD, mentioned unidentified anomalous phenomenon and included a section on Utah.

The report says there was an investigation into an alleged hotspot of paranormal activity at a property in Utah, which at the time was owned by the head of a private sector organization.

According to the report, the investigation included the examination of reports of shadow figures, creatures and human consciousness anomalies. It also said that investigators planned to hire psychics to study interdimensional phenomena believed to frequently appear at the location.

The final report, which is about 70 pages, does go on to say that investigators didn't find anything of note and that they had investigated hundreds of anomolies across the country.

However, while they haven't found confirmed existence of things, it's acknowledged that there are some things that are still unexplained.