Argument on TikTok leads to stabbing in Bountiful, multiple injured

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — An argument that started on TikTok and lead to a physical fight in Bountiful ended with multiple injuries and one arrest.

Mia Hansen, 20, was arrested and booked into jail on various charges including two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of aggravated assault.

Arrest documents state that a fight happened on July 30 in the parking lot of the Bountiful "B" after disparaging remarks about Hansen were made on TikTok.

Witnesses told police that when they tried to disarm Hansen of a knife, the fight got physical.

"During the altercation, four people were injured," arrest documents state. "Two of the victims were hospitalized with serious bodily injury. The other two victims sustained minor injuries from the knife."

Police told FOX 13 News one of the individuals who was hospitalized after being stabbed has since been released and the other is still being treated.

After the fight, arrest documents state Hansen instructed witnesses to throw the knife into a dumpster before retrieving it the next day and soaking it in bleach.

Search warrants conducted by police revealed the knife as well as other weapons and drug paraphernalia in Hansen's vehicle, documents state.