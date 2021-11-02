TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A construction sign in downtown Tucson was displaying a pro-Trump message Tuesday morning.

Videos from drivers on social media show the sign at North Granada Avenue and West St. Mary's Road saying "LET'S GO BRANDON" and "TRUMP 2024 BABYYY." The sign was displaying the message as late as 7:50 a.m.

The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" has become a meme online in recent weeks to mean "F— Joe Biden."

It's not clear how the message ended up on the sign, but a spokesperson for the Tucson Department of Transportation said they had contacted the barricade company that owns the sign to make sure it had been changed.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

