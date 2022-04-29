Watch
Arizona man dies after crashing into a pole in Summit County

Posted at 6:52 AM, Apr 29, 2022
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — An Arizona man died Thursday evening when he lost control of the truck he was driving and crashed into a power pole in Summit County.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office reported they received a 911 call around 7:13 p.m. from a person who reported that a truck crashed into a power pole off Wasatch Road in eastern Summit County, just off I-80.

It appeared that the man's Ford Ranger lost control on the dirt road, slid sideways into a power pole, and rolled. The 64-year-old driver from Mesa, Arizona was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

