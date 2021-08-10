Arkansas man rescued off Mt. Timpanogos

SALT LAKE CITY — An Arkansas man was rescued on Mount Timpanogos after he became too weak to finish his hike, according to authorities.

Just after 9:00 a.m. Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue (SAR) and North Fork Ambulance from Sundance responded to Aspen Grove trailhead in Provo Canyon for a report of a man hiking down from Mt. Timpanogos who couldn't continue the hike on his own.

Authorities said the man, 59, from Arkansas, came to Utah specifically to hike Mt. Timpanogos. They began their hike Monday morning, August 9, and made it to Emerald Lake. At that point they turned around and began to hike back down. Some time later the man, who had some challenging medical history, became too weak to continue down the mountain on his own.

Aspen Grove SAR / Utah County Sheriff's Office An Arkansas man is rescued off Mt. Timpanogos on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

A brother hiked down while this man rested. The brother went back to check on him and found the man had made no more progress.

Complicating matters further, authorities said this man also ran out of water and had no more food with him. Another hiker came across the man this morning and realized he was not doing well, but the man did not want to help.

Authorities said this other hiker called Central Utah Dispatch. When rescue crews reached the man they stabilized him, secured him in a wheeled Stokes basket, and carried him off the mountain to the Aspen Grove trailhead.

Aspen Grove SAR / Utah County Sheriff's Office Mt. Timpanogos trailhead number 052 on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

From there, the man left with his family. Authorities excepted him to fully recover.