Arrest made after shots fired at Farmington party

FARMINGTON, Utah — One person was arrested after officers were called Saturday to the reports of shots being fired at a party in Farmington.

Two patrol officers responded to the home in the East bench area after hearing the gunshots at the same time that 911 calls were received.

After the officers arrived, many of those attending the party quickly left the home, according to police. During a search, multiple shell casings were located inside the home and a warrant was issued to search the rest of the residence, which led to a firearm and drugs being discovered.

During the investigation, one adult male was arrested after a juvenile was found to be in possession of a firearm.