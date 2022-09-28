Arrest made in Utah Co. ritualistic sex abuse investigation

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in an ongoing ritualistic child sex abuse investigation.

Former therapist David Hamblin, 66, who was previously charged with 18 counts of sexual assault, was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

According to records obtained by FOX 13 News, Hamblin had previously confessed to sexually assaulting at least one of girl on an undercover phone recording. While the Utah County Attorney’s Office dropped all charges, Hamblin lost his license and was excommunicated from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In April, Brett Bluth, one of Hamblin’s alleged victims, described a long period of abuse and grooming by Hamblin as he tried to “heal” Bluth of his homosexuality.

Bluth expressed optimism at the time that charges would be filed against Hamblin.

“I do think it will be different (this time),” Bluth said. “Hypnosis was a big part of (my treatment). [Hamblin] told me from the very beginning, that that was his main technique. Dr. Hamblin would say, ‘Do you want to be healed of your homosexuality, or not?’ and the answer was yes.”

The sheriff's office announced an investigation into ritualistic sexual abuse on May 31. More than 130 potential victims came forward, with officials describing the majority of those tips as “credible.”

An investigation was opened the previous year after the department learned of multiple victims reporting similar incidents that took place in Utah County, Juab County, and Sanpete County between 1990-2010.