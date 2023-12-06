Arson investigators looking into fire that destroyed two U-haul trucks

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Investigators are looking into a fire that happened early Wednesday morning and resulted in the destruction of two U-haul box trucks.

Many questions surround the fire, which occurred near the Freeport Center at 6:30 a.m.

Officials reported that a man was seen with a gas can just before the incident.

Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened, whether the fire was arson or if the man was trying to siphon gas.

No photos or videos of the person of interest nor the fire were made available by officials. Additionally, no description was given of the man who was seen in the area.

The man left in a dark-colored sedan and officials are looking into surveillance video to get a license plate tag and potentially identify him.

Though the Freeport Center was not damaged, two U-Haul trucks were destroyed, officials reported.

Officers from the Clearfield Police Department along with the North Davis Fire Department and Arson Investigators responded to the situation.

