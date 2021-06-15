Watch
As extreme fire danger grows across Utah, more restrictions are put in place

Record high heat and tinder dry fuels are a recipe for extreme fire danger across Utah.
Posted at 7:24 AM, Jun 15, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Record high heat, gusty winds, and tinder-dry fuels have created a recipe for extreme fire danger all across Utah.

In an effort to prevent losses, new fire restrictions begin at midnight Tuesday night.

The new fire restrictions on Bureau of Land Management land are in Juab, Millard, Sanpete, Sevier, Wayne and Piute Counties.

The restrictions include limiting campfires, and banning smoking outside of a vehicle, fireworks and the use of explosives.

The rest of Utah’s BLM managed lands will have the same rules starting Friday.

This is in addition to the DNR and DWR restrictions on fires, target shooting and fireworks.

Utah’s governor and lieutenant governor shared videos on twitter to help get the word out.

“We really need people to take this seriously,” Governor Spencer Cox said. “Do your part to prevent wildfires and we can get through this summer safely together.”

“We’re in a serious drought, we’ve got a lot of wildfires happening throughout the state,” Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson said. “It’s a real serious problem this year.”

As the July 4th and July 24th holidays get closer, more local and statewide restrictions could be issued.

