As extreme fire danger grows across Utah, more restrictions are put in place

SALT LAKE CITY — Record high heat, gusty winds, and tinder-dry fuels have created a recipe for extreme fire danger all across Utah.

In an effort to prevent losses, new fire restrictions begin at midnight Tuesday night.

The new fire restrictions on Bureau of Land Management land are in Juab, Millard, Sanpete, Sevier, Wayne and Piute Counties.

The restrictions include limiting campfires, and banning smoking outside of a vehicle, fireworks and the use of explosives.

The rest of Utah’s BLM managed lands will have the same rules starting Friday.

This is in addition to the DNR and DWR restrictions on fires, target shooting and fireworks.

Fire danger in Utah is “extreme” this year. @UtahDNR and @UtahDWR officials have issued orders restricting open fires, camp fires, target shooting, and fireworks. Follow link for full details. https://t.co/7WXhBEZenx pic.twitter.com/pMCdIBxixM — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) June 15, 2021

Utah’s governor and lieutenant governor shared videos on twitter to help get the word out.

Thanks @govcox for this reminder of the current drought conditions in UT. We are seeing extreme fire behavior for this time of year, wildfire potential is high. Please use extreme caution & do your part to keep UT safe. Follow along for updates on wildfires statewide. #FireSense pic.twitter.com/H5kCWtJd0k — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 15, 2021

“We really need people to take this seriously,” Governor Spencer Cox said. “Do your part to prevent wildfires and we can get through this summer safely together.”

Wildfire season is typically June 1 - October 31. So far we’ve seen more than 325 wildfires in 2021, 3.5x the number of fires this time last year, with 90% of them human-caused.



As we head into an extremely hot and dry week, please do your part to prevent wildfires. #OneUtah pic.twitter.com/isRH78OHhl — Lieutenant Governor Deidre M. Henderson (@LGHendersonUtah) June 14, 2021

“We’re in a serious drought, we’ve got a lot of wildfires happening throughout the state,” Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson said. “It’s a real serious problem this year.”

As the July 4th and July 24th holidays get closer, more local and statewide restrictions could be issued.

