As heat wave hits Utah, youth sports play on

FARMINGTON, Utah — Young baseball players took the field in Farmington Monday night for a week-long all-star tournament at Station Park Fields.

“First part of the season we’re worried about the cold weather, the wind, the rain all that stuff now we’re worried about the heat,” said Bryan White, Recreation Supervisor at Farmington City. “We’re definitely concerned about the participants that are out there on the field there’s not much you can do to shade the baseball field while they’re there, but we sent out emails we’re encouraging them to hydrate before they came and they’re feeling like they need to take a break, they take a break, that’s what we need to have them do.”

💦 H2O is a must when it’s 100+ degrees.



Of course - Sports don’t stop when it’s hot 🥵 .



Tonight on @fox13 at 9: We’ll show you how these ⚾️ ball players (and parents) in Farmington are trying to beat the heat! #utwx pic.twitter.com/4ru9laOTSo — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) June 14, 2021

Spectators tried to seek refuge in shade structures around the park while others brought their own umbrellas or shade tents.

“I have my neck fan which everyone should own, we’ve got spray bottles that have been in the fridge all day, we’ve got a ton of water and we’re waiting for some seats in the shade but I think you’ve got to take a number for that,” said Steffani Clark from West Bountiful who was cheering on one of the teams.

“We’ve got some shade,” said Aline Ashton from Rose Park, who brought an umbrella to keep her and her young children cool. “We’ve got lots of water, tons of water and just trying to stay cool as much as we can.”

Hydration is key to avoiding heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses. The CDC recommends drinking fluids during extreme heat regardless of an increase in activity or not.

“We want to do the best we can to keep everyone safe so they can go home at the end of the night,” said White.