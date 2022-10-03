As inflation soars, the cost of buying a TV is down

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah consumers face the burden of rising inflation, FOX13 News set out to find something that isn’t more expensive now than a year ago.

That item is a television.

According to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor statistics, televisions saw a 19% decline in price in August 2022 compared to August 2021.

READ: US holiday shopping season to likely see slowdown amid inflation stress

“There is a lot of product now which is good for the consumer and that keeps prices down,” said Todd Boothe, the vice president of merchandising for R.C. Willey.

Boothe has decades of experience in this field.

He says many people, realizing they would spend a lot of time at home, purchased televisions when the pandemic began.

Manufacturers responded to the demand, which has prevented shortages in supply.

The decrease in price is allowing customers to stretch their dollar for upgraded merchandise.

READ: Interest rate hikes follow familiar playbook, may not tame stubborn inflation quickly

“TV companies wanted to keep prices down so customers would keep buying them,” Boothe said. “You can buy a tv for less than last year. You can get a 75” tv for the price of a 65” tv a year ago.”

He adds, bargain shoppers should pay attention now as many retailers are offering holiday specials and deals in October and no longer waiting until Black Friday in November.