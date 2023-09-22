At least 57 cases of scabies reported at Utah state prison amid outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY — Some inmates are under quarantine and visitors are not allowed in all areas of the Utah State Correctional Facility during a scabies outbreak.

At least 57 individuals are confirmed to have the parasitic infection.

The cases are contained to the "Green Unit," officials said, which is dorm-style housing where inmates receive sex offense or substance abuse treatment.

As nurses provide treatment to those impacted, visitation to the unit is temporarily closed.

Clothing and bedding belonging to the infected individuals is being washed and nurses are providing treatment, including the use of a prescription cream.

Officials report other areas of the state prison will also be cleaned and everyone involved with the prison, including inmates and staff, will be educated on proper hygiene.

Scabies is a skin infection caused by a human itch mite. The mite burrows into the skin, where it lives and lays eggs. The disease is usually spread by direct, skin-to-skin contact with a person who is infected.